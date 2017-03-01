Nominations for community award draw to a close

The award recognizes individuals from Chelan or Douglas counties who have made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer work, employment or philanthropic efforts. The award will be presented during the agency's Annual Benefit Dinner and Dessert Dash at 5:30 p.m. March 18 in Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish in Wenatchee.

