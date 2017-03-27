Mystery revealed: Skylar Stecker performs
Radio Disney artist Skylar Stecker is the mystery guest who will join Mariachi Huenachi at Wednesday's 7 p.m. concert at Wenatchee High School. The singer-songwriter released her first album, "This is Me," in September 2015, featuring singles "Rooftop," Rascal," "That's What's Up" and "Crazy Beautiful."
