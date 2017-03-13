Marie V. Graham
Marie met the love of her life, Lloyd Graham, whom she married on December 29, 1939, in Dillon, Marie was a 50-year member of Astral Chapter #75 Order of the Eastern Star; Wenatchee Court # 11 Order of Amaranth, and Emmanuel Shrine #19 White Shrine of Jerusalem, all of Wenatchee. If she was not with her Masonic family at some function, you could always find her in her garden.
