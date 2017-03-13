Marie V. Graham

Marie met the love of her life, Lloyd Graham, whom she married on December 29, 1939, in Dillon, Marie was a 50-year member of Astral Chapter #75 Order of the Eastern Star; Wenatchee Court # 11 Order of Amaranth, and Emmanuel Shrine #19 White Shrine of Jerusalem, all of Wenatchee. If she was not with her Masonic family at some function, you could always find her in her garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.