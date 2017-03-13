Making room

Making room

As Carlos Avalar makes a final chainsaw cut, Jasmani Cortez, left, and Kyle Thiessen pull a tree away from Danny Gildehaus's house on Baker Street Monday, as a section of Baker Street in East Wenatchee is widened and upgraded. Started on Monday, the street between 19th and 23rd will be closed until Aug. 2. Gildehaus says he found out about the project after signing a contract to buy the house 1 1/2 years ago.

