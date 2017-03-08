Mack's Lure Adds Sales Representative In California And Hawaii
WENATCHEE, Wash. - - Mack's Lure, Inc., manufacturer of the famous Wedding Ring and Smile Blade, today announced Ernie Marlan as a new sales representative who will be responsible for the areas of Northern California, Western Nevada, and Hawaii.
