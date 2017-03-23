Great Northwest Wine: Ancient Lakes fascinates as young Washington wine region
The Ancient Lakes, approved in 2012, is an area of about 160,000 acres around the northcentral Washington communities of George and Quincy. About 1,600 acres of vineyards are planted, the oldest of which are at Cave B Estate Winery adjacent to the famous Gorge Amphitheater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC