Funeral Service Directory
Buddy L. "Bud" Jackson, 85, of East Wenatchee: 3 p.m. celebration of life at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with Pastor Bob Lenderman officiating. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Read more at Wenatchee World.
