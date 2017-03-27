Firefighters investigating deadly house fire
Crews responded to a house in the 1900 block of W. Fairview Ave. at just before 4 a.m. One of the occupants of the home indicated there was another person in the house and that person was unaccounted for. During the search, firefighters found the other person within minutes.
