Finalists named for GWATA Innovator Awards
A list of nearly three dozen nominees for GWATA's 2017 Innovator Awards has been whittled down to 17 finalists - many of them leaders in the region's tech industries. The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance announced the finalists Thursday, two weeks ahead of the group's annual Innovator Awards Luncheon.
