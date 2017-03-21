Exposing history
The employees of A Central were removing part of the facade of the Wenatchee Les Schwab Tire Center on North Wenatchee Avenue when they discovered an old business sign: Wenatchee/AMC Jeep Inc. According to Dave Drummond of Wenatchee, his father, Bill Drummond, opened the American Motors Corp. and Jeep dealership along with another business partner in 1976 in the building. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
