Everyday Business | Valley North puckers up to welcome Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, the fast-growing national chain of beauty products and salon services, will be moving into the soon-to-be-vacated Craft Warehouse space at Valley North Center in Wenatchee. Craft Warehouse will close around April 10. The new 11,000-square-foot store - which will open sometime in the second half of this year - will sell cosmetics, fragrances, skin and hair care products and include a full-service salon.

