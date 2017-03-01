Educators invite lawmakers to March 10 Town Hall meeting
Education funding and other school-related legislative issues are on the agenda at a March 10 Town Hall meeting with 12th District lawmakers. The Wenatchee Education Association and the North Central Uniserv Council are hosting the meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee High School New Commons.
