Community Connections | March 11th is Non-Profit Day at Pybus Market
WENATCHEE Following in the successful footsteps of January's Meet Your Match volunteer networking forum at Pybus University, the Saturday Non-Profit Day at Pybus Market will showcase local programs needing volunteered time, energy and knowledge. From 10 a.m. 2 p.m. over 40 non-profit organizations will line the market's concourse and representatives will be at the ready to share information about their programs, purposes and how to get involved.
