Clayton Emry
He passed away February 11, 2017, in Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee, just 6 weeks shy of his 90 birthday, from congestive heart failure and complications of a number of other health issues. In 1935, he moved to Oroville, , by car, with his parents, older brother, Cleland, and younger brother, Wayne, leading the way for his favorite uncle and aunt, Lester and Ellen Roberts.
