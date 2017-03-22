Chelan PUD ponders $114 million move to Olds Station area
The Chelan County PUD is considering building a $114 million campus in the Olds Station area that would combine for better efficiency what is today the utility's Wenatchee Avenue headquarters and Hawley Street campuses. And that's just part of a proposed $175 million to $183 million overhaul or reconstruction of the aged and over-worked shops, garages, yards, warehouses, staff rooms and other facilities the PUD owns in downtown Wenatchee and at its Rock Island and Rocky Reach dams.
