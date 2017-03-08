Book club to meet March 16
The First United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Beige House on the church campus, 941 Washington St. February's selection is "The Life We Bury" by Allen Eskens. Copies are available at the Wenatchee Public Library.
