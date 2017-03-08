Book club to meet March 16

Book club to meet March 16

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

The First United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Beige House on the church campus, 941 Washington St. February's selection is "The Life We Bury" by Allen Eskens. Copies are available at the Wenatchee Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb 21 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb 20 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb 20 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 20 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Chelan County was issued at March 10 at 4:55AM PST

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC