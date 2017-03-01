Apple Blossom Jr. Royalty picked

Apple Blossom Jr. Royalty picked

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Valley Academy of Learning fifth-grader Annika Erho is crowned the 2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty queen on Thursday. The junior royalty court was selected from among 77 fifth-grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts who wrote an essay on the topic "If You Could Be Friends With Any Character From Your Favorite Book, Who Would It Be And Why?" A group of educators narrowed the list of finalists to 10 and they attended a 40-minute For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb 21 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb 20 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb 20 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 20 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC