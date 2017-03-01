Apple Blossom Jr. Royalty picked
Valley Academy of Learning fifth-grader Annika Erho is crowned the 2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty queen on Thursday. The junior royalty court was selected from among 77 fifth-grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts who wrote an essay on the topic "If You Could Be Friends With Any Character From Your Favorite Book, Who Would It Be And Why?" A group of educators narrowed the list of finalists to 10 and they attended a 40-minute For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC