Apple Blossom Jr. Royalty picked

Valley Academy of Learning fifth-grader Annika Erho is crowned the 2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty queen on Thursday. The junior royalty court was selected from among 77 fifth-grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts who wrote an essay on the topic "If You Could Be Friends With Any Character From Your Favorite Book, Who Would It Be And Why?" A group of educators narrowed the list of finalists to 10 and they attended a 40-minute

