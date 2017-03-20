Annual All-Service Club and Community Luncheon planned for May 3
The Downtown Rotary will host the annual All-Service Club and Community Luncheon at noon May 3 in the Wenatchee Convention Center's grand ballroom. The guest speaker will be Dr. Daniel J. Bernardo, provost and executive vice president of Washington State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC