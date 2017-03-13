An ag product that isn't
The bill's primary sponsor is Rep. Vincent Buys, R-Lynden, with co-sponsorship by 12 Even though marijuana is sown, grown, harvested and sold like any other agricultural product, state law specifically excludes it from the official definition of ag product. The act is intended to protect farmers from frivolous lawsuits from neighbors as they make needed shifts with market trends to more marketable crops, especially as residential development encroaches on farmland.
