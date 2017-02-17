Wilfred Woods, Wenatchee World publisher/civic leader, dies at age 97
The Snowy Owl Theater, a 240-seat energy efficient venue, outside Leavenworth. It was brainchild of two very different people, Harriet Bullitt, environmentalist and progressive from the family that founded King Broadcasting, and Wilfred Woods, longtime publisher of the Wenatchee World, Republican donor, and champion of dams on the Columbia River.
