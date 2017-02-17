Wild clinch home-ice throughout Fred Page Cup Playoffs
The Wenatchee Wild have secured both the Mainland Division regular season title as well as the top seed through the BCHL's Fred Page Cup Playoffs. The Wild's position atop the Mainland Division and BCHL was secured when Prince George rallied to defeat Chilliwack 3-2 in 2OT on Sunday at Prospera Center in Chilliwack.
