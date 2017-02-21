What labor shortage? Robot apple pick...

What labor shortage? Robot apple pickers on the way - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST

Worry over ag labor shortages could be a thing of the past if two engineering firms hit goals to market robotic fruit-picking machines by 2019. The two competing companies - Abundant Robotics Inc. in California and Israel-based FFRobotics - have plans to manufacture and market commercial robotic harvesters sometime in the next 18 to 24 months, representatives told a global audience of fruit growers here Thursday.

