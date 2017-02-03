Wenatchee smacks Surrey in front of h...

Wenatchee smacks Surrey in front of huge Town Toyota Center crowd

Just over seven minutes into the opening period of Wenatchee's 6-0 win over the visiting Surrey Eagles, the Wild gained a lead it would not relinquish. The first score of the game came between three of Wenatchee's young players: Slava Demin and Lucas Sowder helped Jasper Weatherby tally the game's first lamp-lighter.

