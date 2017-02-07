Wenatchee Bantam Hockey team brings h...

Wenatchee Bantam Hockey team brings home the Clearwater Classic Hockey championship

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM PST From Feb. 3-5, the Wenatchee Bantam Hockey team played in the Clearwater Classic Hockey Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 3 Silly Kitty 20
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Jul '16 Just1jai 2
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
News Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chelan County was issued at February 07 at 3:30PM PST

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC