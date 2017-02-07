Wenatchee Bantam Hockey team brings home the Clearwater Classic Hockey championship
In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM PST From Feb. 3-5, the Wenatchee Bantam Hockey team played in the Clearwater Classic Hockey Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 3
|Silly Kitty
|20
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC