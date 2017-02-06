Summer camp fair includes over 20 organizations
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts will hold its first "Summer Camp Fair" at Pybus Public Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Participating organizations include Wenatchee River Institute, Wenatchee Valley Museum, AppleSox Baseball, Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, Actualize Sports, Camp Camrec, Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club, Columbia River Music Conservatory, Seeds Learning Center, Tall Timbers, Eastmont Parks and Rec, Lake Wenatchee YMCA, Camp For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 3
|Silly Kitty
|20
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC