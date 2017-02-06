Summer camp fair includes over 20 org...

Summer camp fair includes over 20 organizations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts will hold its first "Summer Camp Fair" at Pybus Public Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Participating organizations include Wenatchee River Institute, Wenatchee Valley Museum, AppleSox Baseball, Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, Actualize Sports, Camp Camrec, Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club, Columbia River Music Conservatory, Seeds Learning Center, Tall Timbers, Eastmont Parks and Rec, Lake Wenatchee YMCA, Camp For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 3 Silly Kitty 20
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Jul '16 Just1jai 2
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
News Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC