Students enjoy popcorn and a movie field trip
About 100 special education students from the Wenatchee School District take a field trip Gateway Cinemas for a "sensory showing" of "The Lego Batman Movie." The rustle of popcorn and conversation revived as the preview got underway and then settled once more when "The Lego Batman Movie" started rolling.
