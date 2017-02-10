Strong second period pushes Wild past...

Strong second period pushes Wild past Vipers

After a slow start Friday night, the Wenatchee Wild came alive in the second period, scoring three goals in the frame to down the host Vernon Vipers 3-1 at Kal Tire Place. It was the Wild's fourth consecutive win and their third of the season against the Vipers as Wenatchee swept the season series between the teams.

