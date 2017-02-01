Nominations open for annual community...

Nominations open for annual community service award

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Catholic Charities of Wenatchee has opened nominations for its annual Community "Bringing Hope to Life" Award. Nominations will be accepted through March 3. Nominees should be individuals from Chelan or Douglas counties who have made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer work, employment or philanthropic efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Jul '16 Just1jai 2
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
News Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC