Nine to compete for scholarships in Miss East Cascades Pageant

Nine young women from the Wenatchee Valley and beyond will compete here this month in the 2017 Miss East Cascades Scholarship Pageant. The event, a preliminary to the Miss Washington Pageant, will present contestants from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Kittitas counties in competition for scholarships based on volunteer service, academics, style, and success and leadership skills.

