Museum's People of Our Past was inspiring

The Wenatchee Valley Museum's People of Our Past program was a tremendous hit last weekend, bringing to life the rich history and contributions of four extraordinary leaders in our valley - Jim Wallace Sr., Pam Cole, Joan VanDivort and Paul Pugh. This is the 10th year that the museum has put on this program and it brings the community together to not only remember people who made an impact here but to learn more about their lives.

