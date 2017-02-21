Museum's People of Our Past was inspiring
The Wenatchee Valley Museum's People of Our Past program was a tremendous hit last weekend, bringing to life the rich history and contributions of four extraordinary leaders in our valley - Jim Wallace Sr., Pam Cole, Joan VanDivort and Paul Pugh. This is the 10th year that the museum has put on this program and it brings the community together to not only remember people who made an impact here but to learn more about their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC