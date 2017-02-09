Local immigration lawyer to speak at WVC
Local immigration attorney Paula Arno Martinez will give a "know your rights" presentation at Wenatchee Valley College Feb. 15 regarding the implications of President Trump's executive order related to immigration. The talk is sponsored by the WVC Student Senate.
