In-school health clinic moves in-house

A separate clinic building on the school campus at 1224 Methow St. remains on the wish list for the future, but for now, the focus will shift to securing funding to pay for medical staff, equipment and supplies, which most likely will come through a three-year grant. Columbia Valley Community Health and the Wenatchee School District recently signed a memorandum of understanding outlining the responsibilities and operation of the proposed in-school health clinic, the latest development in a discussion that started nearly three years ago.

