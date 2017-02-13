Galen E. Gilyard

Galen E. Gilyard

He was an only child, but loved by grandparents, aunts, and uncles. A graduate of Roosevelt High in Minneapolis, he was a concert violinist, horseback rider, Naval Air Cadet in , member of the Wenatchee Civil Air Patrol, airplane and boat pilot, small business owner, member of Chambers of Commerce in Wenatchee, Omak, and Cashmere, a lifelong member of Rotary in Omak, Wenatchee, and Cashmere, and the recipient of Rotary's Paul Harris award at least three times, a Lifetime Mason being Worshipful Master of his lodge in Omak, member of the William H. Jett Lodge #285, Fellowcraft and Master Mason Degrees, member of Palestine Lodge #214 in Omak, a member of the Royal Arch Masons Wenatchee Chapter #112 for a total of nearly 65 years and a member of St. James Episcopal Church.

