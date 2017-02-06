Forest Service gets go-ahead to hire firefighters
President Donald Trump's freeze on hiring new federal employees does not apply to firefighters, a spokeswoman for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said Monday. But the agency is still waiting to find out whether trail crews and other seasonal employees will be affected, said spokeswoman Holly Krake.
