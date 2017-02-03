Florence Freda Smith

Florence Freda Smith

THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. Florence Freda Smith, age 97, died Friday, January 27, 2017, after a short bout with the flu.

