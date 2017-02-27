Experts urge immigrants to know their rights
Immigration attorneys from the Northwest Justice Project and NW Immigrant Rights Project, both nonprofit legal-aid groups, urged the more than 120 parents gathered Monday at the Wenatchee School District's monthly meeting of the Migrant/Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee to know their rights. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC