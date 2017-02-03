Editor's Note | Three NCW communities...

Editor's Note | Three NCW communities prepare for the future with different approaches

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7 Small cities in a big-box world: A look at how Cashmere, Entiat and Rock Island preserve livability, foster economic vitality WENATCHEE - "Let's see what Chief Chilcosahasket's doing today, guys." Her two dogs respond by straining on their leashes for new things to sniff along Entiat's Columbia River waterfront pedestrian trail - a big part of ... They are the towns within easy drives of Wenatchee and yes, they are home to many people who make that easy drive to their jobs, but Entiat, Cashmere and Rock Island are towns of their own, with unique characteristics.

