Deputies: Former secretary admits to irrigation district theft
Chelan County sheriff's deputies arrested Christina Sue Mayer, 48, of Wenatchee while she was leaving her current workplace. Deputies said in a recorded interview after her arrest, she admitted stealing money from the Lower Squilchuck Irrigation District beginning about three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 3
|Silly Kitty
|20
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC