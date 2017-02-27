Comment period open for Entiat River woody-debris project

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest officials are accepting public comment through early April on proposed log structures it plans to install in the Entiat River to improve native fish habitat. The in-stream log jams will be installed in the river's Upper Stillwaters Reach and Stormy Reach, which flow past U.S. Forest Service and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust lands between river miles 20 and 28. The lower boundary of the project begins roughly about 8 miles upriver of Ardenvoir.

