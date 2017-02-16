Church welcomes new pastor

The Wenatchee Church of God Faith of Abraham will welcome Pastor Robin Todd during a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1835 N. Western Ave. Todd will lead the church for two weeks of every month until taking over full time in the summer. The celebration will include inspiring music and discussion about the future of the church.

