Car leaves road and hits Wenatchee business
Police arrested a 23-year-old Entiat man Thursday after the car he was driving failed to negotiate an S-curve on south Chelan Avenue and then crashed into a business. Nearly the entire front-end of the vehicle driven by Tyler Shipley penetrated the Professional Consultation Services building about 2 a.m. at 539 S. Chelan Ave.
