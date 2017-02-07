Car chase ends after suspect attacks church member with knife in bathroom

A 21-year-old Wenatchee man led police on a low-speed chase through a Wenatchee neighborhood in a stolen vehicle that ended on foot after he allegedly attacked a church member with a knife. Police say Scotty Lee Pando, Jr. was spotted driving a red 2001 Subaru Forester about 11:45 a.m. near Idaho Street and Emerson Avenue by the vehicle owner's mother.

