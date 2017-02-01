Audition registration open for Leavenworth Summer Theater productions
Finding the fire: New Wenatchee girls basketball coach Pat Loftus has a commitment to intensity and is laying the foundations for a powerful program One sure sign that summer is on its way, despite the snow? Auditions for Leavenworth Summer Theater are coming up already. The theater group will produce three shows this July through September, including "Annie" and "Bye Bye Birdie."
