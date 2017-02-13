Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around nation - Sat, 11 Feb 2017 PST
Local supporters of Planned Parenthood organized a rally in Riverfront Park in front of the Rotary Fountain on Saturday morning. An estimated 700 people attended the event, and other rallies were held in East Wenatchee, Walla Walla and Kennewick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 3
|Silly Kitty
|20
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC