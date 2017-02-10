Another semi full of apples crashes i...

Another semi full of apples crashes into the Columbia River - Thu, 09 Feb 2017 PST

A semi full of apples crashed into the Columbia River near Wenatchee Thursday, only days after another semi loaded with apples crashed into the river off State Route 243 in Grant County. The driver is okay but the semi is submerged next to Highway 2 about 10 miles north of East Wenatchee, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore.

