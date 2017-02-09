Amy Herzog, Dominique Morisseau, Pene...

Amy Herzog, Dominique Morisseau, Penelope Skinner and More Among 2017 ...

The Winner of the 2017 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize will be named at the Awards Ceremony on March 6 at Playwrights Horizons in New York City. The Winner will be awarded a cash prize of $25,000, and a signed print by renowned artist Willem de Kooning, created especially for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

