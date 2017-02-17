4-H club announces officers

The Wenatchee Heights 4-H Club has elected its officers for the 2016-17 year: Tyler Schuyleman, recreation chairman; Evan Berdan, reporter; Joe Schuyleman, treasurer; Nicole Grupp, secretary; Kadi Compton, vice president; and Kody Richards, president. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

