4-H club announces officers
The Wenatchee Heights 4-H Club has elected its officers for the 2016-17 year: Tyler Schuyleman, recreation chairman; Evan Berdan, reporter; Joe Schuyleman, treasurer; Nicole Grupp, secretary; Kadi Compton, vice president; and Kody Richards, president.
