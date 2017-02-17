4-H club announces officers

4-H club announces officers

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

The Wenatchee Heights 4-H Club has elected its officers for the 2016-17 year: Tyler Schuyleman, recreation chairman; Evan Berdan, reporter; Joe Schuyleman, treasurer; Nicole Grupp, secretary; Kadi Compton, vice president; and Kody Richards, president. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Mon south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Mon south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Mon south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
News Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC