Women's leadership conference coming in March
A Wenatchee business woman has joined with a Nevada executive coach to organize North Central Washington's first leadership conference focused on the challenges and opportunities facing female business leaders. Brianne Vertrees, owner of Merriment Party Goods in downtown Wenatchee, and Shandel Sutherland, founder of consulting firm The Shandel Group in Reno, Nevada, will launch the LEXI Women's Leadership Summit on March 25-26 at Sleeping Lady Resort in Leavenworth.
