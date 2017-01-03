Wine of the Week | Eagle Creek Winery 2014 Gewurztraminer
Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition. We'll feature other top winners from the festival in the coming weeks.
