Wild's Conzo commits to play at Colorado College starting Fall of 2017
The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League , are proud to announce that forward Troy Conzo has committed to play Division I college for Colorado College beginning in Fall 2017. Conzo is playing in his third season with the Wild after leaving his home of Nesconset, N.Y. to begin the pursuit of his dream.
